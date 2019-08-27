NH man accused of fleeing two-vehicle crash in Yarmouth arrested on 3rd DUI charge

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 62-year-old New Hampshire man is facing his third drunken driving charge after police say he fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Yarmouth on Sunday.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Willow Street about 7:30 p.m. learned that the man who had caused the crash had fled the scene, leaving its front license plate on the ground, according to Yarmouth police.

When the vehicle was stopped a short distance later, the driver, Frederick Schnackenberg III, of Spofford, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, third offense and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

He was arraigned Monday in Barnstable District Court.

