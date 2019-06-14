NH man accused of intentionally ramming into another car during pursuit

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he intentionally rammed into another car during a pursuit through Nashua last month.

Deleon Espinal, of Nashua, is slated to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court later this month on a reckless conduct charge, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Officers responding to multiple reports of two vehicles intentionally crashing into each other in the area of 160 Concord St. on May 22 learned Espinal had intentionally driven his car

into another occupied vehicle while they were pursuing each other.

An arrest warrant was obtained and Espinal was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

If convicted, Espinal faces up to seven years in prison.

