CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man accused of making a series of bomb threats at Harvard University as part of an extortion plot last year has pleaded guilty in the case, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts announced.

The threats happened in April, 2023.

In its announcement on Wednesday, the US Attorney’s Office said William Giordani, 55, pleaded guilty to one count of concealing a federal felony.

Officials said Giordani was seen placing a large tool bag containing fireworks in Harvard’s Science Center Plaza. Officials said Giordani then called Harvard’s police department and said he placed three bombs on campus, demanding he be paid in Bitcoin to prevent detonation of the devices.

Giordani, according to investigators, had been recruited to join an extortion scheme advertised on Craigslist.

“Once Giordani knew he had been recruited to assist in an extortionate bomb scheme, he had an obligation under federal law to report that scheme to law enforcement authorities,” the US Attorney’s office said this week. “Instead, he deleted incriminating text messages, told his girlfriend not to speak to anyone about it and went on the run from police.”

The threats last year drew an emergency response and prompted evacuations at Harvard.

Ultimately, officials said, the device in question was determined to be a hoax device.

