MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he pointed a gun at a woman during an apparent road rage incident on Monday morning.

Logan Pacheco, 23, of Manchester, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Hillsborough Superior Court on a charge of criminal threatening, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a road rage incident in the area of Wellington Road and Bridge Street in Manchester around 9:15 a.m. spoke with a woman who stated that a man in a Subaru had been tailing her before he drove up alongside her, pulled out a gun, and pointed it at her window, police said.

Investigators later identified Pacheco as the alleged suspect and took him into custody.

An investigation remains ongoing.

