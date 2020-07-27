NH man accused of pointing laser-equipped firearm at occupied police cruisers

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was arrested late Sunday night after police say he pointed a loaded laser-equipped firearm at a pair of occupied police cruisers.

Christian Santos, 23, of Nashua, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough County Superior Court on charges including reckless conduct, falsifying evidence, and two counts of conduct involving a laser pointer, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a suspicious man walking near an apartment complex in the area of Congress Street around 11:15 p.m. learned Santos had pointed the laser at two cruisers, police said.

Santos attempted to ditch the firearm before he was taken into custody but officers were able to locate the weapon.

An investigation remains ongoing.

