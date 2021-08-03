NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was arrested Monday on a warrant after authorities say they found child sex abuse images on his electronic device.

James Kaupelis, 28, of Nashua, is facing a charge of possession of child sexual abuse images — Class A felony, according to Nashua police.

Detectives investigating a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in February regarding the exploitation of children via the internet conducted a search of Kaupelis’ apartment after identifying him as a suspect, police said.

An electronic device was located and forensically examined, leading to the discovery of child sex abuse images, police added.

Kaupelis was released on $2,500 cash bail and is slated to be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court — South at a later date.

