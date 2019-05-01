NH man accused of possessing child sexual abuse images

NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. (WHDH) — A 32-year-old New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he was caught with child sexual abuse images.

Thomas Ballou was arrested Tuesday after members of the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at 283 Lisbon Rd. in Bath, according to the Grafton County Sheriff’s Department.

Ballou was taken into custody and charged with possession of child sexual abuse images.

He was ordered held at the Grafton County House of Corrections pending an arraignment Wednesday in Grafton County Superior Court.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing and police say additional charges could be filed.

