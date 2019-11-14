NH man accused of pulling knife on worker who caught him stealing sneakers

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after Hooksett police say he pulled a knife on a Kohl’s employee who caught him stealing sneakers on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a reported shoplifting at the local Kohl’s spoke with a worker in the parking lot who said a shoplifter just pulled a knife on her when she tried to stop him from stealing from the store, police said.

After providing police with a description of the suspect, police arrested Zachary Labrecque, 31, of Berlin, on charges of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, theft by unauthorized taking, operating after suspension.

He was released on public recognizance and is slated to be arraigned Dec. 5 in Merrimack County Superior Court.

