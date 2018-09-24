NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man punched a woman and placed her in a headlock before cutting a man who intervened early Sunday morning, police said.

Jacob Murray, 23, of Nashua, is expected to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court – South Monday to face the charges of domestic violence – simple assault and second-degree assault.

Officers responding to Nashua residence after 1 a.m. learned that Murray assaulted a woman known to him, according to police.

Murray then allegedly stabbed a man who tried stopping him.

He is currently being held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections pending his arraignment.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

