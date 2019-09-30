NH man accused of ‘recklessly causing’ infant’s death held on murder charge

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man who authorities say “recklessly caused” the death of a 23-month-old boy has been ordered held behind bars on a murder charge.

Douglas Barton, 39, waived his arraignment Monday in Concord District Court, where he was slated to appear before a judge on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Colton Emery.

Officers responding to a report of a dead child at a residence on School Street in Loudon around 3:50 a.m. on Sept. 25 found the child, who was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to New Hampshire Assistant Attorney General Erin Fitzgerald.

“Loudon Police Department received a call regarding a child who was not breathing and ultimately deceased,” she said.

Prosecutors allege Barton physically assaulted the victim multiple times.

“The medical examiner’s office determined that that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and the manner of death was a homicide,” Fitzgerald said.

Barton was arrested on Friday in Manchester.

Court documents indicate Barton has a lengthy criminal history, ranging from burglary to drug-related charges.

Barton’s relation to the victim remains unclear.

An investigation is ongoing.

