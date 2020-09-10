NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a juvenile known to him was arrested on a warrant on Wednesday morning.

Members of the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau took 27-year-old Timothy Robinson, of Merrimack, into custody around 10 a.m. following a multi-week investigation into a report of sexual assaults that occurred over a period of time between Robinson and a juvenile, according to Nashua police.

Robinson was held without bail at the Hillsborough County Department of Corrections pending his arraignment Thursday in Hillsborough County Superior Court — South on two counts of indecent exposure and lewdness, and four counts of sexual assault.

Anyone with further information regarding this case is asked to call the Nashua police Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

