NH man accused of robbing ex-girlfriend, leading police on car chase

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man accused of robbing his ex-girlfriend is facing a slew of charges after police say he nearly injured a Manchester police officer Tuesday while trying to evade arrest.

Officers responding to a report of a theft in progress in the area of John Drive and Miami Court about 1:40 p.m. spoke with a 29-year-old woman who said her ex-boyfriend, Gregory Zieroff, 33, of Epsom, had just blocked her car with his and then forcefully pulled her purse away from her, according to police.

When an officer approached Zieroff’s vehicle during a subsequent traffic stop at the intersection of Jewett and Hayward streets, police say Zieroff suddenly sped away while the officer still had his hand on the vehicle. He eventually pulled over for another officer on Mammoth Road.

The victim’s stolen purse was allegedly found in the vehicle.

Zieroff was arrested on charges of robbery, reckless conduct, and disobeying a police officer.

He was released on public recognizance bail and is set to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North on Nov. 1.

