NH man accused of robbing pizza shop with hypodermic needle

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is accused of robbing a pizza shop with hypodermic needle Monday, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers responded about 6:44 p.m. to Domino’s Pizza on 212 Lowell St. for a report of a robbery, police said.

There, they located an employee who said a white male with short dark hair, wearing a blue shirt and a gold colored chain robbed the establishment with an uncapped needled and threatened to use it on them.

Police say the suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash from Domino’s.

About 7:02 p.m., while investigating the robbery, police located a subject at Victory Park matching the description of the suspect that had just committed the robbery at Domino’s.

Police identified the subject as Steven Howard, 32, of Manchester,

Howard was arrested and charged with armed robbery as well as an unrelated arrest warrant, according to police.

He is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North Sept. 18.

