MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing charges after police say he secretly recorded multiple people while they used a bathroom.

An investigation launched in July by the Merrimack Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau determined that Benjamin Rogers, 32, of Londonderry, had invaded people’s privacy while recording them in the bathroom, according to police.

A warrant was made out for his arrest on Aug. 31 and Rogers subsequently turned himself over to the Merrimack Police Department, police said.

Rogers has been released on personal recognizance pending his arraignment in 9th Circuit Court on Oct. 5.

He faces four counts of violation of privacy and two counts of attempted violation of privacy.

