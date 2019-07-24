NH man accused of sending lewd photos, arranging to meet juvenile for sex

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he sent lewd photos of himself to a person he believed to be a juvenile before making arrangements to meet them in Nashua for sex.

Richard Lemere, 56, of Hudson, was arrested Tuesday on three counts of indecent exposure and lewdness and attempted certain uses of computer services prohibited, according to Nashua police.

Investigators say the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force’s Operation Cyber Guardian launched an investigation into Lemere after determining that he sent three lewd photos of himself to a person he believed was a juvenile and then made arrangements to travel to Nashua to meet them.

He has been ordered held on $5,000 cash bail pending his arraignment Wednesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court.

