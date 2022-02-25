MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he sent sexual messages to a child on social media.

Ryan Gentley, 32, of Manchester, was arraigned earlier this week in Hillsborough Superior Court on charges including certain uses of a computer, attempted indecent exposure, attempted aggravated felonious sexual assault, and attempted invasion of privacy, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Detectives launched an investigation into Gentley’s alleged actions on Feb. 11 after receiving report that he had been using social media to send inappropriate messages to a child under the age of 13, police said.

“The messages were of a sexual nature and made the child so uncomfortable that they confided in another adult and asked for help,” the department said in a news release.

Gentley was released on personal recognizance.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)