MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old New Hampshire man accused of setting a fire behind a house and in a trash can is facing arson and drug charges.

Tyrell Rand, of Manchester, was arrested Wednesday around 2:30 a.m. after officers allegedly found him and another person trying to put out a fire in a trash can behind 149 Hanover St.

Police say Rand matched the description of a suspect who set a small fire behind 121 Hanover St. around 12:20 a.m.

He was charged with two counts of arson and possession of prescription drugs, which were reportedly found during his arrest.

Rand is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court – North Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)