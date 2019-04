NH man accused of sexually assaulting 86-year-old woman at long-term care facility

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A 69-year-old New Hampshire man accused of fondling an 86-year-old resident at a long-term care facility is facing a sexual assault charge, officials said.

Hugh McIntyre, of Greenland, was arrested April 2 on charges of simple assault, sexual assault, and abuse of a facility resident in connection with an alleged incident on Jan. 28 during which prosecutors say he fondled a woman living in a Rye long-term care facility’s memory care unit, according to a statement issued by New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Rye Police Chief Kevin Walsh.

McIntyre waived arraignment in Rockingham County Superior Court.

