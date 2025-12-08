BOSTON (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire man was arrested and is accused of sexually assaulting a child patient who was being treated at the hospital he worked at.

Alexander Colbath, 25, was a nursing assistant and is charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault.

Colbath was arrested on Friday after a report was made to Manchester police days prior.

Officials say the victim, an 8-year-old girl, was at the hospital with her mother following a recent surgical procedure. When her mother left that room, officials say that was when the crime allegedly took place.

“Awful, it makes me sick,” Tiffany Rock said, a concerned resident.

Colbath worked at Elliot Hospital, who released a statement saying in part, “The safety of our patients, staff, and visitors at Elliot Health System is our highest priority.”

Colbath appeared in court on Monday morning in New Hampshire.

