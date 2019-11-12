NH man accused of sexually assaulting handicapped woman, removing her prosthetic legs

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he sexually assaulted a 21-year-old handicapped woman, removed her prosthetic legs, and left her in a bathroom.

Roberto Carlos Raymundo, 24, is slated to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Nov. 21 on charges including aggravated felonious sexual assault and resisting arrest, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a sexual assault in the area of Kennard and Mammoth roads around 2:10 a.m. on Tuesday after the victim reportedly called 911 and told police that she was in a bathroom but didn’t know exactly where she was because her legs had been removed and placed in another room.

The victim was able to provide officers with a description of Raymundo, who was tracked down a short while later, police said. Raymundo allegedly tried to resist arrest but officers were able to restrain and handcuff him.

Police say officers later learned that Raymundo knew the victim. She was then located and provided medical treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.

