NH man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing sexual assault charges following his arrest Monday in connection with an alleged incident involving a juvenile who is known to him.

On Aug. 21, the Nashua Police Department received a report that Kristopher Maples, 43, of Nashua, had sexually assaulted a juvenile known to him, according to Nashua police.

Following an investigation, Maples was arrested on three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault.

He was ordered held on $25,000 cash bail and is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court South.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)