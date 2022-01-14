NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile known to him.

Officers arrested Rey E. Dejesus, 59, of Nashua, Thursday on a warrant charging him with felonious sexual assault, according to Nashua police.

Detectives launched an investigation into Dejesus on Nov. 18, 2021, when they received a report that he had sexually assaulted a juvenile known to him, police said.

The results of the investigation led to an arrest warrant against Dejesus.

He was released on personal recognizance pending his arraignment in Hillsborough Superior Court — South.

