PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile.

Portsmouth police say they launched an investigation on March 19 after receiving a report of a sexual assault where the victim is under the age of 18.

James McKenzie, 55, of Stratham, was identified as the suspect and ultimately turned himself over to police on Wednesday, police said.

He is facing charges of sexual assault and simple assault.

McKenzie was released on personal recognizance and is slated to be arraigned on April 11.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Portsmouth Police Det. Matt Fredrickson at 603-610-7667.

