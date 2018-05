NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 20-year-old New Hampshire man is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile girl last week.

Officers arrested Bryan Anziani of Nashua, New Hampshire on a warrant for aggravated felonious sexual assault – a class A felony – Friday around 3:19 p.m.

On May 14, Nashua police received a report of a sexual assault involving a juvenile female known to Anziani, police said.

Anziani was released on $10,000 cash/surety bail and has an arraignment scheduled for May 31 at Hillsborough Superior Court Southern District.

A class A felony is punishable by up to 15 years in state prison, exclusive of fines.

