MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police arrested a New Hampshire man Tuesday following a year-long investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a now 15-year-old girl.

Rohan Donaldson, 43, of Manchester, N.H., was arraigned Tuesday on two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault in connection with crimes against the teen who police say was known to him.

The court ordered that he be held until his probable cause hearing on June 5 in Hillsborough Superior Court – North.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Manchester Police Det. Scott Riley at 603-792-5748.

