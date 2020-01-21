NH man accused of sexually assaulting woman inside bathroom

A New Hampshire man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman inside a bathroom in Manchester on Sunday.

Officers responded to a report of a sexual assault in a building on Orange Street after speaking with the victim who said a man she knew had held her in a bathroom and sexually and physically assaulted her, according to Manchester police.

She reportedly told police that she finally escaped and ran to another apartment for help.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Randy Katanga, was arrested and charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault, second-degree assault, simple assault and possession of a controlled drug.

Katanga is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Hillsborough Superior Court — North.