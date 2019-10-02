NH man accused of sexually exploiting children on internet

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after he was arrested Tuesday in connection with an investigation into the sexual exploitation of children on the internet, officials said.

Leonard Deane, 59, of Pittsfield, New Hampshire, is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court on charges including certain uses of computer services prohibited, attempted felonious sexual assault, and possession of a controlled drug, subsequent offense, according to the Nashua Police Department.

In September, police say a computer forensics unit launched an investigation into Deane’s alleged actions and seized evidence that later led to his arrest.

Deane was ordered held on $1,000 bail pending the outcome of his arraignment.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department crime line 603-589-1665.

