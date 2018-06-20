NH man accused of sharing ‘private sexual images’ of acquaintance

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing a criminal charge after police say he sent private sexual images of an acquaintance via text message, police said.

Aaron Mattil, 29, of Manchester, New Hampshire turned himself over to Merrimack police Monday on a warrant for nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images stemming from a complaint filed with police June 4. He’s accused of text messaging private sexual images of an acquaintance without their consent.

He was released on $2,500 personal recognizance bail and is due to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court on July 5.

