NH man accused of siccing Rottweiler on woman has 21 guns. ammo seized by police

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing assault charges after police say he sicced his Rottweiler on a woman, prompting it to bite her twice, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported assault at an apartment on Grove Street in Manchester around 7:30 p.m. Thursday spoke with a woman who said she had an argument with a man later identified as Matthew Flewelling, 47, who wouldn’t let her leave, threw a chair at her, and then ordered his 120-pound Rottweiler to attack her, according to Manchester, New Hampshire police.

Police say the woman was only able to get away by running into another room, locking the door, and calling the police.

Flewelling was arrested on charges of second-degree assault, criminal restraint, criminal threatening, and simple assault.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday in Hillsborough Superior Court.

The 21 guns and a large of amount of ammunition that were found in his home were seized for safekeeping due to the circumstances and departmental procedures, according to police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)