NH man accused of slapping 15-year-old Trump supporter outside polling station

WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) – A New Hampshire voter who allegedly slapped a 15-year-old supporter of President Trump outside a polling place at Windham High School during Tuesday’s primary has been ordered held on $5,000 bail.

Patrick Bradley, 34, of Windham, was arraigned Friday in Rockingham Superior Court on three counts of simple assault and one count of disorderly conduct, according to the Windham Police Department.

Bradley had just exited the voting polls inside the high school on London Bridge Road when he walked by a campaign tent filled with supporters of President Trump and smacked Nate Campbell across the face, police said.

Bradley then allegedly assaulted two adults who tried to intercede. Police say he then tossed around Trump campaign signs during a profanity-laced tirade before trying to rip down the tent.

Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, stopped to greet Campbell and take a photo with him shortly before the alleged assault.

In a tweet, Trump Jr. said, “So it turns out that I actually met the 15-year-old victim shortly before he was attacked by a sick leftist. I asked an aide to find his number & just got off the phone with him & his mother. I thanked them for being such strong supporters. My family has your back, Nate!”

A judge also ordered Bradley to refrain from contacting the victims involved in the incident.

Bradley is due back in court next month.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)