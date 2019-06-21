NASHUA, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was arrested Thursday for soliciting lewd images from a child, police said.

Nashua police launched an investigation into 43-year-old Martin De Los Santos, of Concord, Wednesday after receiving a report that he had been communicating with a child known to him that he believed to be under the age of 13, according to authorities.

The investigation suggested that De Los Santos had solicited lewd images from this child, police added.

Officers arrested De Los Santos in Nashua on Thursday.

De Los Santos is scheduled to appear Friday in Hillsborough County Superior Court – South on charges of certain uses of computer services prohibited and endangering the welfare of a child.

