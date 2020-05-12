NH man accused of spitting, urinating on floor of police station following arrest

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man who was caught smashing a parking sign with a large stick allegedly spit and urinated on the floor of a police station after he was taken into custody early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Michael Seiders, 36, of Manchester, is charged with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest, according to the Manchester Police Department.

An officer assisting with a traffic stop on Line Drive around 2:30 a.m. heard loud banging noises coming from the bottom of a nearby boat ramp, police said. The officer later found a parking sign shaking back and forth and Seiders walking around with a large stick.

Seiders was ordered to drop the stick but he allegedly refused and started arguing with the officer. He ultimately complied with the officer’s orders and was taken into custody.

While inside the Manchester Police Department, police said Seiders continued to be uncooperative, spitting and urinating on the floor.

It’s not clear when Seiders will be called to court.

