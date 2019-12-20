NH man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend to death inside Mass. restaurant indicted on murder charge

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man who allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death inside a Massachusetts restaurant over the summer was indicted Friday on a murder charge, authorities announced.

Carlos Asencio, 28, of Derry, was indicted by a Worcester County grand jury on charges of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early.

Officers responding to O’Connor’s Restaurant on West Boylston Street in Worcester on the evening of July 3 found 31-year-old Amanda Dabrowski, of Ayer, suffering from stab wounds. She was later pronounced dead.

Asencio was subdued by patrons and restaurant staff before officers arrived and took him into custody.

Dabrowski was at the restaurant for a book club meeting and had just left the bathroom when she was attacked.

At a previous hearing, Early said Asencio was found not competent to stand trial and was sent to Bridgewater State Hospital for further evaluation.

Asencio is slated to be arraigned in Worcester Superior Court at a later date.

