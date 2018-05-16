NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is accused of stabbing his roommate Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a home on Granite Street at 7:41 p.m. found a man suffering from two lacerations to the head. The victim told the officers that he had been stabbed by his roommate, 26-year-old Gofur Alom of Nashua, police said.

Officials transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

Alom was placed under arrest and charged with two counts of first-degree assault.

He was held on $20,000 cash or surety bail pending his Wednesday arraignment.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

