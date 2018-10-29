NH man accused of stabbing state trooper to face a judge

NEW SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old New Hampshire man accused of stabbing a state trooper following a traffic stop in New Salem earlier this month will face a judge on Tuesday.

Nghia V. Le, who is currently being held on $1 million cash bail, will be arraigned on Orange District Court in connection with the Oct. 19 incident that left a 47-year-old trooper with numerous stab wounds to the head, shoulder, neck, and arm, according to police.

Le was shot once in the torso and has been recovering at the hospital.

He is facing charges including assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, armed carjacking, assault and battery upon a police officer, receiving stolen property valued at over $1,200, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, and resisting arrest.

