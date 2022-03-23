MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing charges after police say he stole a puppy off the porch of an apartment earlier this month.

Officers responding to a report of a Rottweiler puppy that had been taken from a third-floor porch on Orange Street in Manchester spoke with the dog owner who said she saw a man run down the stairs and jump over a nearby fence with her puppy in his arms, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The puppy was later found unharmed in an alley off of Union Street, police noted.

Justin LaClair, 20, of Manchester, was later identified as the suspect in the puppy theft, according to police. He was arrested Tuesday on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking and falsifying evidence.

LaClair was released on $500 bond. He’ll be called to court at a later date.

An investigation remains ongoing.

