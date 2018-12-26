CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man has been indicted on murder charges after he allegedly strangled his father and wife to death earlier this year.

Jeramie Colella of Dover was indicted for first-degree murder, knowing second-degree murder and two counts of reckless second-degree murder in connection with the death of 43-year-old Joanna Colella and 69-year-old Francis Colella, Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald announced.

The bodies of Joanna Colella and Francis Colella were reportedly discovered at 18 Tideview Dr. in Dover on Aug. 21. Jeramie Colella was arrested later that day.

MacDonald says Jeramie Colella purposely caused Francis Colella’s death by strangling him and knowingly caused Joanna Colella’s death by strangling her.

Jeramie Colella is scheduled to appear in Strafford County Superior Court on Jan. 28.

