NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is set to face a judge Tuesday after police say he strangled a woman known to him.

Dana Tassie, 31, of Nashua, is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough Country Superior Court — South to face a charge of second-degree assault — strangulation.

Officers responding to a report of a domestic violence incident Monday around 3:30 p.m. learned that Tassie allegedly strangled a woman.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Nashua Police Department Crime Line 603-589-1665.

