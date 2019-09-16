NH man accused of strangling woman, threatening her with gun

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he strangled a woman before threatening her with a firearm in Nashua on Friday.

Morillo Martinez, 35, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough County Superior Court on charges including criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, and second-degree assault, according to police.

Officers in the lobby of the Nashua Police Department spoke with a woman who said she had been strangled and threatened by Martinez.

Martinez was arrested early Saturday morning and booked into the Hillsborough County Jail.

An investigation is ongoing.

