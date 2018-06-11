NH man accused of threatening another man with a rifle

Steven Morris, 33, of Manchester, New Hampshire. Courtesy Manchester New Hampshire Police Department.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing a criminal threatening charge after police say he was caught on surveillance camera threatening another man with a rifle.

Steven Morris, 33 of Manchester, was arrested by officers responding to a dispute on Lowell Street about 6:40 p.m. Saturday, according to Manchester police.

Although Morris, who called police, claimed the altercation was the result of a dispute between a landlord and tenant, a review of surveillance video and an interview with the alleged victim revealed that Morris pulled a .22 caliber rifle on another man who said he was attempting to visit his ex-girlfriend.

While executing a search warrant at Morris’ apartment, officers recovered a Marlin .22 caliber long rifle and a box of ammunition.

Morris is expected to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough County Superior Court on a charge of criminal threatening.

