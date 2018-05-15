NH man accused of threatening children with a baseball bat

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (WHDH) — A 32-year-old New Hampshire man is facing criminal threatening charges after police say he tried to assault several children with a baseball bat.

Nicholas Edmond, of Somersworth, was arrested about 10:44 a.m. on three counts of criminal threatening, one count of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and charges of disorderly conduct and falsifying evidence, according to Somersworth police.

Police say Edmond threatened the children and a Good Samaritan who tried to intervene on Winter Street about 7:09 p.m. Monday.

Arraignment information has not yet been released.

