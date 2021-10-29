NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he threatened his neighbor with a gun during a dispute over a parking space.

Jon Michaud, 29, of Nashua, was arrested Thursday on charges including criminal threatening and resisting arrest, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of an altercation involving a weapon in the area of Norton Street learned that Michaud had pulled out a firearm and threatened his neighbor during a feud about a parking space, police said.

Michaud allegedly resisted the officers’ attempts to arrest him but he ultimately surrendered without incident.

Police say detectives later learned that Michaud had prior felony convictions on his criminal record and was prohibited from possessing deadly weapons.

It’s not clear when Michaud will be called to court.

An investigation remains ongoing.

