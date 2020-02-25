HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man tried to force a driver off the road before firing his gun twice at a vehicle in Hudson, New Hampshire, police said.

Officers responding to a report of gunfire in the area of Marsh Road and Hummingbird Lane around 11 p.m. spoke with residents who said earlier in the evening Jacob Cherico, of Hudson, attempted to run another driver off the road with his vehicle and then threatened the victim, according to Hudson police.

Later on, Cherico allegedly fired two rounds at the same vehicle.

He was taken into custody and arraigned in Nashua Superior Court on charges of two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and one count of criminal threatening.

Cherico is being held without bail at the Valley Street Jail.

An investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Alan Marcotte at Amarcotte@hudsonnh.gov or 603-886-6011.

