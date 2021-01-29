NH man accused of trying to meet up with children, possessing child porn held without bail

NEWPORT, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing child pornography charges after police allegedly found pornographic images of children in his Grantham home Thursday, officials said.

The investigation began when a cyber tip was sent in from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which alleged that a computer in a Butternut Road residence had been illegally used to download or distribute photos of prepubescent children being sexually abused, according to a release issued by state police.

After investigating, police carried out a search warrant at the home belonging to Ricardo Vera and allegedly found five images within. They believe he may have used various social media accounts to communicate with and potentially make in-person contact with children.

Vera travels to Mississippi and Florida frequently and is known to have lived in Texas in 2017 and New Jersey from 2007 to 2014.

He appeared before a judge in Sullivan County Superior Court on Friday and was detained.

Authorities are urging parents whose children may have come into contact with Vera to have a conversation about his behavior toward them.

Anyone who believes their child may have been abused is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Michael McLaughlin at 603-419-0130 or by email at Michael.McLaughlin@dos.nh.gov or Detective William Neilsen at 603-0931-0854 or by email at William.Neilsen@dos.nh.gov.

The investigation into this matter is still ongoing.

Additional charges are anticipated pending forensic analysis of the digital evidence seized.

