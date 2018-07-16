NH man accused of trying to pawn stolen merchandise

Joseph Catanzano, 26, of Nashua, New Hampshire. Courtesy Nashua, New Hampshire Police Department.

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Nashua, New Hampshire man is facing a charge of receiving stolen property after police say he tried to pawn stolen property at a local pawn shop.

Joseph Catanzano, 26, was arrested Saturday afternoon by officers responding to a report of someone attempting to pawn stolen property at a pawn shop on Rancourt Street, according to a press release issued by the Nashua Police Department Monday.

Officers said Catanzano was found to be in possession of the stolen property, which was valued above $1,500.

He was ordered held on $340 cash bail and scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough County Superior Court-South in Nashua.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Nashua Police Department Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

