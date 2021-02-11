MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing charges after police say he used stolen credit cards to make more than $16,000 worth of purchases.

A 68-year-old reported to Manchester police Thursday that his credit cards had been stolen and numerous charges had been made to the cards, with the majority of the charges occurring between mid-December 2020 and mid-January 2021, authorities said.

Brandon Chase, 31, of Manchester, was identified as a suspect and placed under arrest, according to police.

He faces charges of receiving stolen property and fraudulent use of a credit card.

An investigation remains ongoing.

