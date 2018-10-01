NH man accused of vandalizing, robbing officer’s truck parked at police department

WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was arrested over the weekend after police say he vandalized an officer’s truck that was parked at the Wolfeboro Police Department and robbed it of an array of equipment.

Authorities investigating a criminal mischief complaint involving vandalism to a truck in the department parking lot on Sept. 3 found damage in excess of $1,500 that was caused by someone wielding a blunt object, according to police. Multiple items were also taken from the truck.

The suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Paul Javaruski, was captured Saturday on an outstanding warrant in Middleton after a multi-week investigation.

Javaruski is charged with criminal mischief, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, criminal trespass, false report to law enforcement, false swearing and transporting alcoholic beverages.

He was released on personal recognizance and ordered to appear in court on Oct. 18.

