NH man accused of waving loaded gun at another driver on I-95 in Danvers

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing firearm charges after police say he waved a loaded handgun at another motorist on Interstate-95 in Danvers on Saturday.

Troopers responding to a reported road rage incident on the northbound side of the highway near exit 50 at 7:35 a.m. spoke with a motorist who said a driver in a gray Nissan Sentra had just brandished a gun at him, police said.

Soon after, police stopped Matthew Meserve, 31, of Rollinsford, in the suspect vehicle near Exit 52 in Boxford and allegedly found a loaded Taurus Spectrum .380 pistol in the car.

He is expected to be arraigned in Salem District Court on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a loaded weapon, possession of a gun without a license, and possession of ammunition without a license.

