NH man accused trying to take officer’s gun held on $25k bail

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A man who was found lying in his underwear in the middle of a highway in New Hampshire early Friday morning is being held on $25,000 cash bail after police say they had to shoot him with a stun gun when he bit one officer and tried to take another’s handgun.

Sean Blanchard, 39, of Loudon, New Hampshire, was arrested about 4:19 a.m. by Loudon police officers responding to a report of a man lying in his underwear in the middle of Route 106, according to a press release issued Friday by the Concord Police Department.

Police say Blanchard was combative and tried to take an officer’s handgun. He’s also accused of biting another officer on the arm before he was subdued with a taser.

He was ordered held on $25,000 cash bail at his arraignment Friday in Merrimack Superior Court, where he faced charges of taking a firearm from a law enforcement officer, criminal threatening, two counts of resisting arrest, three counts of simple assault on a police officer, and disorderly conduct.

