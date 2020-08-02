NH man alerts family, neighbor to fence fire; keeps flames in check before crews arrive

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man was able to keep a fence fire in check before crews arrived to extinguish the flames early Sunday morning in Manchester, New Hampshire, officials said.

Crews responding to a structural fire on Leandre Street around 9:30 a.m. found a man attempting to extinguish the flames that were coming from two homes at the scene, fire officials said.

He was successful in keeping the fire in check and preventing further spread of the fire, according to officials.

Crews were able to open up the exterior of the homes to extinguish any pockets of fire inside of the homes.

The fire is believed to have started at the base of the wooden fence between the two homes, according to fire officials.

The homeowner had smelled smoke and alerted his family and nearby neighbor of the growing fire before it was able to extend to the homes, fire officials said.

Both homes were saved as a result of early detection, but approximately $10,000 worth of damages were reported, according to officials.

